Webb telescope spies proof of hidden planets around nearby star

The James Webb telescope recently gave astronomers a close look at Fomalhaut, a young, bright star located 25 light-years from Earth, and found possible evidence of hidden planets surrounding it.(NASA/ESA/CSA/A. Pagan/A. Gáspár via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have spotted a new cosmic surprise.

The Webb telescope recently gave them a close look at the first asteroid belt ever seen outside the solar system.

They focused on Fomalhaut, a young, bright star located 25 light-years from Earth, and the warm dust that encircles it.

This detailed image showed three massive rings of dust around the star, extending out 14 billion miles or 150 times the distance of Earth from the sun.

Fomalhaut’s two inner rings didn’t appear in previous images taken by any other observatories.

They were likely created from the debris left behind as larger bodies such as asteroids and comets collided.

Then, the dust was shaped into belts by the gravitational influence of what the researchers believe are hidden planets that orbit the star.

They say studying these dust belts can help unlock secrets behind how planetary systems form.

A study with more about the findings was published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

