Xcel Energy plans to triple solar use in upper Midwest by 2028

FILE - The total power generation could be 710 megawatts, making it the largest solar...
FILE - The total power generation could be 710 megawatts, making it the largest solar development in the upper Midwest.(WEAU)
By Maddie Paul
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota could soon be the home to the upper Midwest’s largest solar development as Xcel Energy plans to nearly triple the amount of solar by 2028.

Xcel officials say the company asked the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to add a third solar array next to an under-construction solar Sherco site in Becker.

The total power generation could be 710 megawatts, making it the largest solar development in the upper Midwest.

Xcel says it would help reach a goal to reduce 85% of carbon emissions from customers by 2030.

If approved, the third array will make an estimated $110 million in payments to landowners and local taxes, as well as the $240 million in economic benefits from the first two solar projects.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

