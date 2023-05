MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Senior outfielder Madelyn Bode hit a walk-off homerun in the bottom of the seventh inning giving the Mankato West Scarlets softball team a 5-3 win against Northfield.

Northfield led 3-2 in the sixth inning before Bode’s homer.

The Scarlets are back in action tomorrow at Winona.

