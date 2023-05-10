Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Five-year transit plan survey due May 31

City planners are looking to improve routes and public transit uses for the future.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is still time for Mankato residents to provide input for the city’s five-year transit plan.

City planners are looking to improve routes and public transit uses for the future.

To share feedback, you can complete a survey online and comment using an interactive map.

Surveys must be completed by Wed., May 31.

City of Mankato staff says the survey feedback will be used to shape the five-year plan.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Ninety-five graduates from BLC will receive their bachelor of arts, bachelor of science in...
Bethany Lutheran College’s spring commencement ceremony coming up
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 20 year old...
Mankato police ask for helping in locating missing woman
Michael Strande speaks at a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol, Tuesday, May 9,...
Minnesota prepares for near-total ban on ‘forever chemicals’
Minnesota State Capitol
Minnesota lawmakers reach deal for free college tuition