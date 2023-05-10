Five-year transit plan survey due May 31

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is still time for Mankato residents to provide input for the city’s five-year transit plan.

City planners are looking to improve routes and public transit uses for the future.

To share feedback, you can complete a survey online and comment using an interactive map.

Surveys must be completed by Wed., May 31.

City of Mankato staff says the survey feedback will be used to shape the five-year plan.

