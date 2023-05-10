Mankato police ask for helping in locating missing woman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

20 year old Isabella Marie Ramos last spoke with her family on Friday, May 5 and is believed to have been somewhere within Mankato.

Ramos may be traveling in a white Jeep Patriot with Minnesota license plate JLU 145.

She is 4-foot 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ramos or her whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.

