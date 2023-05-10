Mankato Youth Place to open a new facility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Youth Place prepares to open a new facility that allows them to serve more youth in the greater Mankato area.

Donors to MY place’s Capital Campaign have allowed the non-profit organization to gain its new $3.5 million dollar building. The new building will also have a gym

MY place will be serving 1,000 children between the ages of 0-14. The new MY place facility will be open in the fall of 2024

