Mankato Youth Place to open a new facility
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Youth Place prepares to open a new facility that allows them to serve more youth in the greater Mankato area.
Donors to MY place’s Capital Campaign have allowed the non-profit organization to gain its new $3.5 million dollar building. The new building will also have a gym
MY place will be serving 1,000 children between the ages of 0-14. The new MY place facility will be open in the fall of 2024
