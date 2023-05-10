Your Photos
Mary McClure: Travel tips and the importance of travel insurance

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Whether or not you’re the type who spends hours contemplating the clothes to take on your travels, there are some extra things you can get to help the process go more smoothly.

Lisa and Kelsey share a few travel tips and talk with Mary McClure of McClure Agency. Mary shares when you should start thinking about getting travel insurance.

