Mild temps; rain chances increase toward the weekend

By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Our current trend of mild temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Thursday. By Friday and Saturday, a slow-moving low-pressure system will bring more widespread, steady, and heavier rainfall to much of the region. That system should exit by early Sunday, leaving us with sunshine and cooler temperatures on Sunday afternoon. Next week will be good for planting with dry, mild weather expected through much of the week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially after midnight. Temps will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s by daybreak. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A couple of isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with the primary threats being hail and wind. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday afternoon.

A slow-moving low-pressure system will move out of the Rocky Mountains and onto the plains Thursday night into Friday, bringing more widespread, potentially heavy rainfall to much of our area. As of now, it looks as though the heaviest rain will fall Friday night into Saturday morning and again Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Locally heavy rainfall amounts of an inch or more will be possible. This system will slowly exit late Saturday night into Sunday morning as high pressure moves in from the west. While Sunday may start with a few lingering showers, as of right now, it looks like the sun will make an appearance on Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be cooler with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s.

Once we dry out, next week should be a great week for planting. Long-range models are currently hinting that we will be mostly dry with above-average temperatures through most of the week.

