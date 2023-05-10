Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota lawmakers reach deal for free college tuition

Minnesota State Capitol
Minnesota State Capitol(KEYC News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tuition at Minnesota’s public colleges would be free to residents whose families earn less than $80,000 annually, starting in the 2024-2025 academic year, under an agreement reached by legislative negotiators.

If the full House and Senate accept the language, which would be part of of a broader higher education budget bill, qualifying Minnesotans would no longer have to take on debt to get a public college degree, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

The “North Star Promise” free tuition program would cost about $117 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1, including startup costs. After that, it would cost about $49.5 million annually, according to the agreement reached Monday night.

“We’ve been seeing declining enrollment on all campuses,” said Senate Higher Education Committee Chair Omar Fateh, a Minneapolis Democrat. “If we don’t do something quick, we’re at risk of shutting down some campuses. … I see this bill as an enrollment driver.”

But Rep. Marion O’Neill, of Maple Lake, the only Republican on the conference committee that crafted the agreement, said she was “completely frozen out of all discussions.”

Qualifying students would have to attend a two- or four-year school in either the University of Minnesota or Minnesota State systems, or a tribal college. Private college tuition would not be covered.

Eligible students would have to be Minnesota residents with an adjusted gross family income below $80,000, be enrolled in at least one credit per semester, be in good academic standing, not have already earned a bachelor’s degree, and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which determines their state and federal grant eligibility. The program would cover any tuition costs left after state and federal grants and institutional scholarships have been applied.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 20 year old...
Mankato police ask for helping in locating missing woman
Michael Strande speaks at a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol, Tuesday, May 9,...
Minnesota prepares for near-total ban on ‘forever chemicals’
Starting at 7:30 a.m., the northbound lane of North Riverfront Drive between Thompson and East...
North Riverfront Drive lane closure begins today
Minnesota State Patrol troopers and partner agencies will be on the roads in full force this...
State Patrol to crackdown on street racing, dangerous driving