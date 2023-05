MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here’s a notice for motorists traveling today in the Mankato area.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., the northbound lane of North Riverfront Drive between Thompson and East Mabel Streets will be temporarily closed for street repair.

Traffic will be routed to the southbound lane.

The northbound lane is expected to reopen tomorrow.

