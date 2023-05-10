Pleasant temps, showers, thunderstorms: Severe chances Thursday, Friday

Showers and thunderstorms will be prominent through the end of the week with a chance for strong to severe storms Thursday and Friday with pleasant temperatures sticking around.

Today will start off mostly sunny before we gradually become mostly cloudy by the mid-afternoon hours. Temperatures will be wonderful with highs in the upper-70s and some areas in the low-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. As clouds increase through the mid-afternoon hours, a few stray showers are possible, moving west to east starting around 3 pm this afternoon. Mankato may see a stray shower around 5 pm this evening. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible moving in late tonight, becoming scattered after 2 am as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for some strong to severe storms possible. The area is sitting under a marginal risk, or level 1 of 5 risk for strong to severe storms possible. This means that we are mainly concerned about large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado or two cannot be fully ruled out despite the low tornado threat. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be most prominent through the morning and afternoon hours before they start to fizzle out through the late afternoon and early evening hours, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day/night. Temperatures will rise into the upper-70s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Cloudy skies will stick around with a stray shower or two possible overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. We will have a slim chance for strong to severe storms with far southern Minnesota in a marginal risk, or level 1 of 5 risk, and north and northwestern Iowa in a slight risk, or level 2 of 5 risk, for strong to severe storms. This means we are mainly looking at large hail and damaging winds possible with a low tornado threat. The higher tornado threat will be more in west to west central Iowa vs. northwest Iowa. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be prominent through the late morning and into the evening hours as temperatures rise into the mid-70s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually fizzle out late Friday night for a break from rain as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be another cloudy day with scattered showers and some thunderstorms possible. At this time, we are only looking at general thunderstorms with a very, very, very low strong/severe threat possible. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-70s with winds up to 20 mph and occasional gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are projected to continue overnight into Sunday as temperatures dip into the mid-50s.

Sunday will start off cloudy and rainy with scattered showers in the area before we see gradual clearing take place. Temperatures will be cooler with highs hovering in the mid-60s by the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Showers will primarily be through the morning and early afternoon hours leaving behind mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the afternoon. Skies will gradually become mostly clear late Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-40s..

Next week is looking to be much quieter and sunnier with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the week. Temperatures throughout next week will remain pleasant, ranging in the low to mid-70s with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph mixed in at times. Skies through the overnight hours will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s by the following morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.