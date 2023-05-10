“She was kindness,” Sister of woman killed by rock on Highway 61 speaks out

TOFTE, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The family of a woman killed after a rock went through her car’s windshield is sharing memories of her.

Kay Spielman, a 46-year-old woman from Tofte, died after that incident Friday.

Two Harbors Police say Spielman was traveling south on Highway 61 in Two Harbors when a rock went through her windshield and hit her.

Born and raised in the Northwestern Minnesota communities of Twin Valley and Waubon, the family of Kay Spielman say the best way to describe her was kind.

“She had a tattoo on her arm that said ‘be kind.’ and that was Kay,” Spielman’s sister Kelly Kent said. “She was kind and she wanted the world to be kind.”

Spielman leaves behind two adult daughters and was the oldest of three sisters.

Her sister Kelly Kent said her loss is difficult to put into words.

“She was the reliable older sister, I always thought she’d be the one taking care of things for me,” Kent said. “It’s odd to now have to be the one to take care of things for her.”

After living in Washington for a while, Kent said her sister moved back to Minnesota and found a new home in Tofte, where she served as Town Clerk.

Kent said when she met with Spielman’s colleagues they too were devastated.

“‘We don’t know what we’re going to do, she pretty much ran the township’ which doesn’t surprise me with Kay’s hard work ethic and how smart she was,” Kent said.

Kent said even in her sister’s death, Spielman’s spirit of caring lives on, as she was an organ donor.

“I know a piece of Kay is still around,” Kent said. “That’s helping our family know that Kay’s helping others still.”

In life and death, Kent said Spielman’s legacy will always be remembered as one of kindness.

“I know everybody says that ‘Oh they were so sweet, they were so kind.’ She was, she was just kind. She was kindness,” Kent said.

Funeral plans are being arranged both in Spielman’s hometown of Waubon and in Tofte.

Police are still investigating the incident, but they do not believe the rock that hit Spielman was thrown.

