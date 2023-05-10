Your Photos
State Patrol to crackdown on street racing, dangerous driving

By Michael McShane
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Agencies across Minnesota have joined forces to crack down on dangerous driving behavior.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers and partner agencies will be on the roads in full force this spring and summer on the look out for street racing.

Street racing enforcement efforts first began in the summer of 2021. Since then, law enforcement has seen a steady decline in both participants and gatherings for the dangerous illegal activity.

Since March 1 of this year, there have been 20 arrests and more than 450 citations for street racing across Minnesota.

The state patrol has also announced the relaunch of the agency’s Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) to combat speeding in and around the Minneapolis area.

