VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat

Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat. (Source: Enid Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENID, Okla. (Gray News) - Police officers in Oklahoma thought they were responding to a person in distress earlier this week but discovered it was a goat.

The Enid Police Department shared body camera footage from Monday’s call showing officers David Sneed and Neal Storey responding to a field for what sounded like someone yelling for help.

Officer Sneed said he was hearing a distinct call for help. But as he got closer, the officers discovered it wasn’t someone calling for help; it was just a very upset goat.

The officers could be seen sharing a laugh once they identified the source of the calls.

“Sometimes a call can really get your goat,” the police department shared online.

A farmer explained to the officers that the goat was upset because it had been separated from one of its friends.

“Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all,” the department shared online with the video.

