Winona, Minn. (KTTC) –Honor all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe by attending the Winona County Law Enforcement Memorial Day service.

In 2022, 245 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, on average every 52 hours a law enforcement officer lays down their life for the citizens they protect.

Winona area law enforcement agencies and residents are gathering this Wednesday for the memorial service to recognize all fallen officers.

The service will be held at the Law Enforcement Center off 201 W 3rd street in Winona at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The service will honor all fallen law enforcement officers, including three that have given their lives for the people of Winona County.

The service will include proclamations by the Winona City Council and the Winona County Board.

The public is encouraged to attend.

