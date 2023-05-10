Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Winona County Law Enforcement Memorial Day

People are gathering to honor law enforcements in Winona killed in the line of duty.
People are gathering to honor law enforcements in Winona killed in the line of duty.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winona, Minn. (KTTC) –Honor all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe by attending the Winona County Law Enforcement Memorial Day service.

In 2022, 245 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, on average every 52 hours a law enforcement officer lays down their life for the citizens they protect.

Winona area law enforcement agencies and residents are gathering this Wednesday for the memorial service to recognize all fallen officers.

The service will be held at the Law Enforcement Center off 201 W 3rd street in Winona at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The service will honor all fallen law enforcement officers, including three that have given their lives for the people of Winona County.

The service will include proclamations by the Winona City Council and the Winona County Board.

The public is encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Starting at 7:30 a.m., the northbound lane of North Riverfront Drive between Thompson and East...
North Riverfront Drive lane closure begins today
Minnesota State Patrol troopers and partner agencies will be on the roads in full force this...
State Patrol to crackdown on street racing, dangerous driving
North Riverfront Drive lane closure begins today
Pleasant temperatures to stick around with showers, thunderstorms and severe chances Thursday...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-10-2023