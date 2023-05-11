Woodbury police asking for help searching for man with dementia

WOODBURY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Woodbury Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Woodbury man, who has dementia.

Daniel Mastel, 71, left his home on Wed., May 10, around 5:30-6 p.m.

He was riding his blue, 10-speed bike.

He typically rides through Oakdale, St. Paul, Maplewood, and Battle Creek Park.

Mastel was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, green shorts, and brown shoes.

He has tattoos on his arms of a sailor girl, a heart with Mom and Dark Side of The Moon.

Mastel Is 6′ And weighs 165 lbs.

His hair is grey, and his eyes are hazel.

According to the police, he does not have his wallet or phone with him.

Anyone with information about Mastel or his whereabouts is asked to contact Woodbury police department at 651-439-9381 or call 911.

