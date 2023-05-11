Your Photos
Parents raise concerns about renewing Nicollet superintendents contract

A renewal would extend Superintendent Stephen Malone's contract until June of 2024. Parents and community members voiced concerns about the administration.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the agenda items at tonight’s school board meeting was the current contract with Superintendent Stephen Malone, which expires June 30th.

A renewal would extend Malone’s contract until June of next year.

But at the start of the meeting, several parents, and community members voiced their concerns about the administration.

Critics have been circulating a petition against renewing Malone’s contract.

In the meeting, one parent said it had recently reached 188 signatures.

”I once read no one can be a great leader, unless they build a relationship with everyone on their team,” said a concerned parent. “Can you say without a doubt the superintendent has strived to build a relationship with everyone on his team? Teachers, staff, parents community members if you cannot answer for certain, then you need to start looking for someone who will.”

Another parent spoke up and voiced their concern.

“But this concerns me,” said the parent. “And if I was sitting up there and saw all these people here, that really would concern me.”

The matter of Malone’s contract was moved to the next school board meeting, which is scheduled for next month.

