Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Waseca county

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Heavy rain overnight and through the morning caused some flash flooding in parts of the area.

Some of the hardest hit areas included southern Waseca county, including the New Richland area with reports of more than five inches of rain.

Photos shared with us by some viewers show water surrounding the New Richland Care Center as well as the ball fields in town.

Another viewer from New Richland, Barb Finseth, sharing a photo of water ponding in her backyard after receiving more than four and a half inches of rain in her rain gauge at 8:30 Thursday morning and it was still raining at the time she sent the photo.

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in New Richland. (Barb Finseth)

Emergency management closed some roads around New Richland due to water over the roads.

