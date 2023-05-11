Mankato East’s Class of 2023 inspires with four signing national letters of intent

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Class of 2023 is one of the most accomplished groups in the history of the Mankato East baseball program.

On Wednesday, four of its own put ink to paper signing national letters of intent to play collegiate baseball close to home.

“Shows our dedication and how hard we’ve worked since we were kids playing baseball,” said Cougars’ senior pitcher Logan Swalve. “We’ve stuck through the good, the bad, the ugly, and how much fun we have playing.”

Swalve will venture to St. Peter next to join the MIAC regular-season champions, Gustavus Adolphus College.

Veteran leaders Riston Wojcik and Cael Willaert will exchange their black and gold for the signature Bethany Lutheran College red and white, who claimed the regular-season UMAC title — while catcher Dylan Kopesky is set to play for another UMAC school in Crown College.

“We all kind of started out under the radar, we weren’t really like stand out talent, then we all put the hard work in like freshman, sophomore, junior year and we worked our way up,” added Wojcik

Mankato East’s 9th-12th grade baseball players were in attendance, before practice, to witness the hard work pay off for the seniors as they officially signed their NLI’s.

“I think it’s huge for the program. I think it shows that we’re willing to work hard and it shows that our coaches are heavily invested in us and everything like that,” said Kopesky.

Of course, the season is not done yet. The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday when Marshall comes to town.

