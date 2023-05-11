Your Photos
Maverick Insider: MSU track & field continues chasing titles

By Rob Clark and Tony Peregrin
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s and women’s outdoor track & field programs are in St. Paul this week competing in the NSIC Outdoor Championships.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with MSU thrower Carter Aguilera, distance runners MaKenna Thurston and Tanner Maier, as well as purple and gold stand out Samantha Sunnarborg.

Both programs are garnering attention with high praise in their respective regional rankings and have their sights set on bringing home more hardware as postseason meets get underway.

