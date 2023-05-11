Mayo Clinic Health System expansion project near its end
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With less than a year until the completion of the project, Mayo Clinic Health System expansion project starts the countdown to open their doors. The expansion project will create a larger capacity for patients, as well as supply more jobs.
Sofia Martinez takes us inside the new floors of Mayo Clinic Health System.
