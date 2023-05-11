Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota public colleges to become free for students

Minnesota public colleges will soon be free for students who come from families that make less than $80,000 per year.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota public colleges will soon be free for students who come from families that make less than $80,000 per year. A bill to provide free tuition to Minnesota residents has cleared the state senate, and now awaits Governor Walz’s signature. Kyla Jackson spoke with local students and college officials on how the bill will impact them.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

The Governor’s Fishing Opener kicked off today with an open house of Waterville’s Fish Hatchery.
Fishing opener kickoff at Waterville’s Fish Hatchery
Mayo Clinic Health System gets a new look thanks to a group of elementary students.
Student mural makes Mayo marvelous
With Less than a year until the completion of the project, Mayo Clinic Health System expansion...
Mayo Clinic Health System expansion project near its end
Maverick Insider: McKenna Thurston competing for MSU close to home (Part III)
Maverick Insider: McKenna Thurston competing for MSU close to home (Part III)