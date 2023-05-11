Minnesota public colleges to become free for students
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota public colleges will soon be free for students who come from families that make less than $80,000 per year. A bill to provide free tuition to Minnesota residents has cleared the state senate, and now awaits Governor Walz’s signature. Kyla Jackson spoke with local students and college officials on how the bill will impact them.
