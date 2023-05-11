Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New veteran memorial incoming

American Legion Park, Le Sueur
Le Sueur city staff and the Veterans Memorial Task Force are spearheading a project of...
Le Sueur city staff and the Veterans Memorial Task Force are spearheading a project of remembrance as the city prepares to say “hello” to a new veteran’s memorial at American Legion Park.(City of Le Sueur)
By Maddie Paul
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur city staff and the Veterans Memorial Task Force are spearheading a project of remembrance as the city prepares to say “hello” to a new veteran’s memorial at American Legion Park.

Le Sueur City Council approved the engineering aspects and fees on May 8.

The veteran task force hopes to complete the memorial for Veterans Day in 2024.

This task force was formally established on Apr. 11, with a purpose of recommending a final design and location of the veterans memorial.

The project will be funded through a $25,000 state grant from the Minnesota Department of Administration and Local Fundraising Efforts.

the Le Sueur VFW & American Legion created an exclusive donation fund for the Veterans Memorial Project.

Also, the team has forms online for veterans that would like their name attached to a memorial stone.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

A renewal would extend Superintendent Stephen Malone's contract until June of next year....
Parents raise concerns about renewing Nicollet superintendents contract
On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue into and throughout the upcoming weekend...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-11-2023
The future of Nicollet School’s Superintendent
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search