New veteran memorial incoming

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur city staff and the Veterans Memorial Task Force are spearheading a project of remembrance as the city prepares to say “hello” to a new veteran’s memorial at American Legion Park.

Le Sueur City Council approved the engineering aspects and fees on May 8.

The veteran task force hopes to complete the memorial for Veterans Day in 2024.

This task force was formally established on Apr. 11, with a purpose of recommending a final design and location of the veterans memorial.

The project will be funded through a $25,000 state grant from the Minnesota Department of Administration and Local Fundraising Efforts.

the Le Sueur VFW & American Legion created an exclusive donation fund for the Veterans Memorial Project.

Also, the team has forms online for veterans that would like their name attached to a memorial stone.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.