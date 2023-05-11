Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Preschool class in Byron now published authors

Byron class and book
Byron class and book(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s some new published authors in the area, and it’s quite the accomplishment considering they’re only four- and five- years old.

Scott Esser’s preschool class in Byron illustrated and wrote their own book, and it’s ready to hit the shelves.

“They can look back and be like, “This was something special we did in my first year in school. The first instance of school I ever had,” Esser said.

Each kid chose an animal that represented them and wrote about why they connected to it. It’s called “If I were an animal, I’d be a...”

Page of If I were an animal, I would be a...
Page of If I were an animal, I would be a...(KTTC)

“When you’re dealing with four- and five-year-olds, animals are something that is very relatable,” Esser said.

Preschooler Olin Johnson picked a Komodo Dragon for his animal.

“It’s really tough and has sharp claws and it’s venomous,” he said.

komodo dragon by Olin
komodo dragon by Olin(KTTC)

Esser says the class reads together every day, and this book is one of their new favorites.

“Books are something that is so important, because it’s the first way we learn how to read by looking at pictures and they can make up the story as they go along. The kids can look through this book and they’ll understand because they’ll remember and their friends in class and what they wanted to be,” Esser said.

“My dad reads it to me at nighttime, because I don’t know how to read. My sister does because she’s eight years old,” Olin said.

Parents are able to purchase the book online. Esser says this is something he wants to continue doing for his students every year.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

To participate in the Mother’s Day fishing challenge, moms simply need to join the Minnesota...
Join the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge
FILE - Governor Tim Walz has given his support for the bill and has said he will sign it once...
Minnesota legislature sends Ag Funding Bill to governor’s desk
Join the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge
Minnesota legislature sends Ag Funding Bill to governor’s desk
Senator Smith reintroduces legislation to provide free emergency insulin on companies’ dime
Senator Smith reintroduces legislation to provide free emergency insulin on companies’ dime