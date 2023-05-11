Your Photos
Scattered showers, thunderstorms into weekend

Emily Merz's Thursday PM Forecast 5/11/23
By Emily Merz
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Heavy rain was the story across our region today as many areas saw inches of rain.

Tonight, showers will be less widespread, but still prominent across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day and night tomorrow.

Saturday, we will see more widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong or severe, however the risk is relatively low. Main threats with this include hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. It is important to note that new heavy rain mixed with the large amount of rain we’ve been receiving puts many areas at a risk of flooding.

Sunday, some lingering showers are possible in the morning, but then drier conditions are on the way. Next week, much nicer conditions are expected with a healthy mix of scattered clouds, sunshine, and warm temperatures.

