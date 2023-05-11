Showers, thunderstorms continue into the weekend

Isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue throughout the rest of this week and upcoming weekend ahead of quieter, pleasant weather for next week.

Today will start off cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. Showers have been on the heavier side, leaving behind around a third of an inch at the KEYC Station as of 5:35 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms will slowly fizzle out through the late morning hours leaving behind mostly cloudy skies as temperatures gradually rise into the mid to upper-70s with winds up to 15 mph at times. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return through the mid-afternoon hours before becoming scattered by tonight, lingering into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with rather cloudy skies along with on and off shower and thunderstorm chances. We will start off with some morning showers and thunderstorms before we see a break from rain through the afternoon hours as temperatures rise into the mid-30s as winds reach up to 15 mph. More showers and thunderstorms will return through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low-70s with a breeze up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off cloudy and rainy through the morning hours before rain fizzles out by the early to mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler with highs topping out in the mid-60s with winds continuing to reach up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Monday morning.

Next week we have a high pressure moving into the area from Canada that will bring in quieter weather, sunshine, and keep pleasant temperatures around. Monday through Saturday of next week into next weekend will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will hover in the 70s throughout the week and next weekend with winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph and gusts between 20 and 30 mph at times. The overnight hours will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s by the following morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.