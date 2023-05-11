Student mural makes Mayo marvelous

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System gets a new look thanks to a group of elementary students. The unveiling of a mural created by Washington Elementary School students for the hospital, took place this afternoon.

30 4th and 5th spent two days a week for 6 weeks creating the mural. The art is meant to celebrate the hospital renovation and expansion project. The students from Washington worked with one of their teachers. The mural is now displayed outside of the hospital.

