Former Maverick named to Germany’s 2023 men’s national hockey team

Former Minnesota State men’s hockey forward Parker Tuomie will participate in the 2023...
Former Minnesota State men’s hockey forward Parker Tuomie will participate in the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship on Team Germany.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)
By Ali Reed
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Minnesota State men’s hockey forward Parker Tuomie will participate in the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship as a part of Team Germany. The championship is scheduled to take place May 12-28 in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia.

Tuomie has played in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) the last three seasons, the last two with the Straubring Tigers where he has played in 85 games. Within 85 games, the German native scored 17 goals and recorded 19 assists for 36 points.

As a four-time letterwinner with the Mavericks (2016-2020), Tuomie completed his college career with 45 goals and 87 assists for 132 points in 152 career games, ranking sixth on Minnesota State’s career scoring list. A two-time All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association Second Team selection, Tuomie ranked second on the Mavericks in scoring as a senior with 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points in 37 games played. He recorded 14 goals and 26 assists for 40 points, seeing action in 36 games as a junior, ranking second on team in points.

Tuomie joins fellow former teammate Connor Mackey (USA, 2021, 2023) in this year’s IIHF Men’s World Championships. Other Mavericks to have played in the event include: Teddy Blueger (Latvia 2016-17 and 2017-18), Marc Michaelis (Germany 2017-18 and 2018-19) and Evan Mosey (Great Britain 2018-19), along with Daniel Brickley and forwards Ryan Carter and David Backes, all who have suited up for the United States. Brickley played for Team USA at the 2017 IIHF World Championship. Carter played in the 2010 and 2013 world championship tournaments, while Backes played in three world championship tournaments (2007, 2008 and 2009 with Team USA).

With the help of players like Tuomie, Germany will look to make their way back into the top three, which they haven’t done since 1953, placing second.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

