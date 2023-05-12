Join the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Moms are also invited to get involved in this weekend’s fishing opener!

All weekend long, there will be a free virtual fishing challenge to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sun., Apr. 14.

To participate in the Mother’s Day fishing challenge, moms simply need to join the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge Facebook group and submit one photo of each fish they catch.

All participants who submit a fish will be entered in a random drawing for prizes provided by the Student Anglers Organization.

In the contest, no fish is too small and all fish species count.

