Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Join the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge

To participate in the Mother’s Day fishing challenge, moms need to join the MN Moms Fishing Challenge Facebook group and submit one photo of each fish caught.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Moms are also invited to get involved in this weekend’s fishing opener!

All weekend long, there will be a free virtual fishing challenge to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sun., Apr. 14.

To participate in the Mother’s Day fishing challenge, moms simply need to join the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge Facebook group and submit one photo of each fish they catch.

All participants who submit a fish will be entered in a random drawing for prizes provided by the Student Anglers Organization.

In the contest, no fish is too small and all fish species count.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

FILE - Governor Tim Walz has given his support for the bill and has said he will sign it once...
Minnesota legislature sends Ag Funding Bill to governor’s desk
Join the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge
Minnesota legislature sends Ag Funding Bill to governor’s desk
Senator Smith reintroduces legislation to provide free emergency insulin on companies’ dime
Senator Smith reintroduces legislation to provide free emergency insulin on companies’ dime