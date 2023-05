MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Whether you’re a camp counselor or a kiddo, it’s time again for that rite of passage in many a youth’s life: summer camp. YMCA Mankato Youth Activities/Summer Camp Director Dustin Slaughter and his counterpart Anna Lieske had a chat about the ins and outs of overseeing summer camp.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.