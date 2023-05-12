Your Photos
Minnesota legislature sends Ag Funding Bill to governor’s desk

Governor Tim Walz has given his support for the bill and has said he will sign it once it reaches his desk.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - An omnibus agriculture bill is heading to Governor Tim Walz’s desk after passing through both the House and Senate.

The bill passed the Senate 49 to 16 vote and the House on a 85 to 44 vote.

Some of the bill’s provisions include monetary assitance for the state’s meat processing industry to help new and existing operations.

A million dollars split between two years will also go toward grants to organizations to develop markets in the agroforestry sector.

Money will also be distrubuted to help promote new and emerging farmers and their businesses.

Governor Tim Walz has given his support for the bill and has said he will sign it once it reaches his desk.

