MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The FDA says it’s okay for dogs to bring their humans to outdoor restaurants...

Well, actually it’s the other way around...

But the upshot is there’s no harm in dogs accompanying people in outdoor settings.

And the 507 is welcoming dog owners and people looking to adopt with their Pawtio Pawty event. Kyla Jackson has the details.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.