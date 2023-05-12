Strong, severe storms possible Friday, Saturday

A low pressure system will be tracking across portions of the area starting Friday afternoon and throughout Saturday, moving eastward leading to an increased chance of strong to severe storm potential for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa both Friday afternoon and throughout Saturday.

Today will start off mostly cloudy with spotty showers mainly along the Iowa/Minnesota borders until they move northward through the mid to late-morning hours. Showers and thunderstorms will start to stretch across portions of southern Minnesota through the late morning hours with severe potential stretching from the Sioux City, Iowa area up to south, southwestern Minnesota by this afternoon. The main concerns for severe threat include damaging winds/wind gusts and large hail with a small tornado threat. Temperatures will remain warm in the low to mid-70s across the area despite the cloudy skies and rain chances. Winds will be slightly breezy reaching up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms will fizzle out later this evening before more showers and thunderstorms return after midnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning. Rain totals across the area will be higher to the west with up to a half an inch possible and lower around Mankato with up to a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy and breezy with more scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms will move in around 3 am Saturday morning and continue on and off into the afternoon and late night hours. Temperatures will rise into the upper-60s and low-70s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. The low pressure system driving this active weather will be moving eastward across portions of northern Iowa which is leading to another increased chance for strong to severe storms possible. Some of these storms may pop up in southern Minnesota through the afternoon hours as the system as a whole moves east towards northwestern Illinois. The main threat of severe weather for southern Minnesota includes large hail and damaging winds/wind gusts and a rather low tornado threat. The increased tornado threat will be more prominent in northern, northeastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois along with damaging hail and wind/wind gusts possible. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours as we make our way into Sunday morning with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-50s. New rain totals will range from a quarter of an inch up to three quarters of an inch possible. Higher totals will be more consistent where the heavier thunderstorms move through along the Iowa/Minnesota border areas.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy for a majority of the day before we see gradual clearing late Sunday night. Thunderstorm chances will be minimal Sunday morning while shower chances remain rather high through the morning hours. The good news is, showers will finally start to clear up through the mid to late-morning hours and early afternoon hours across the area. Cloudy skies will stick around through the afternoon with temperatures rising into the mid to upper-60s as winds remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Cloudy skies will finally start to break apart through the late night and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Monday morning.

Next week will be far quieter with mostly sunny skies and very few rain chances mixed in.

Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will remain on the pleasant side with highs hovering in the mid to upper-70s. Skies overnight will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-50s by the following morning.

A weak cold front is projected to move through the area on Thursday which could bring an slight increase in cloud coverage along with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. The good news is, we are looking at minor rain chances with just a few thunderstorms possible as skies become partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain pleasant in the mid-70s ahead of the cold front moving through. Winds will be breezy up to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms are projected to move into the area through the afternoon and evening hours before fizzling out through the late evening and early night hours as temperatures gradually drop into the low-50s by Friday morning.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler throughout Friday and Saturday due to the passage of the projected cold front. Mostly sunny skies will gradually return throughout Friday with temperatures hovering in the upper-60s with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Friday night will be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will continue with slightly cooler temperatures despite mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover in the upper-60s by the afternoon hours. Winds will range up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue with mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Winds will range up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

