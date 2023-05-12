Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

T-storms, heavy rain to kick off the weekend

Clearing and cooler by Sunday
KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, with more widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain likely Saturday and Saturday night. While one or two storms could be strong to severe, the biggest threat will be the potential for 1 to 2 or more inches of rain. Rain should end by Sunday morning, with some gradual clearing by Sunday afternoon. Next week will be mostly dry and mild, with high temps in the 70s.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s by daybreak.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase on Saturday as a very slow-moving low-pressure system continues to move toward our area. Widespread, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will bring bouts of heavy rain throughout the day Saturday and into Saturday night. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches can be expected across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with locally heavier amounts possible. There could also be isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, with an isolated tornado or two possible. The best chance for severe weather will be along and south of I-90. Saturday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Rain will gradually end late Saturday night into Sunday morning, with gradual clearing from west to east on Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s on Sunday afternoon.

After Sunday, we are going to roll into a dry and mild weather pattern that will carry us through much of next week. We are watching a potential cold front that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday into Thursday night. Other than that, most places should stay dry, with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with strong to severe potential will move across the area...
Strong, severe storms possible Friday, Saturday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with strong to severe potential will move across the area...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-12-2023
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday 10pm Weathercast
Emily Merz's Thursday PM Forecast 5/11/23
Scattered showers, thunderstorms into weekend