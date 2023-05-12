T-storms, heavy rain to kick off the weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, with more widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain likely Saturday and Saturday night. While one or two storms could be strong to severe, the biggest threat will be the potential for 1 to 2 or more inches of rain. Rain should end by Sunday morning, with some gradual clearing by Sunday afternoon. Next week will be mostly dry and mild, with high temps in the 70s.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s by daybreak.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase on Saturday as a very slow-moving low-pressure system continues to move toward our area. Widespread, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will bring bouts of heavy rain throughout the day Saturday and into Saturday night. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches can be expected across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with locally heavier amounts possible. There could also be isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, with an isolated tornado or two possible. The best chance for severe weather will be along and south of I-90. Saturday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Rain will gradually end late Saturday night into Sunday morning, with gradual clearing from west to east on Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s on Sunday afternoon.

After Sunday, we are going to roll into a dry and mild weather pattern that will carry us through much of next week. We are watching a potential cold front that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday into Thursday night. Other than that, most places should stay dry, with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.