MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Bethany Lutheran College baseball team defeated Minnesota Morris 10-9 in the opening round of the UMAC baseball tournament at ISG Field on Thursday evening.

Next, the Vikings will play No. 3 Crown College on Friday at 4 p.m. on the ISG Field diamond.

The BLC baseball team is off to a strong start to the UMAC tournament. (KEYC)

