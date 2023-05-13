Your Photos
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say

Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on its body.(Rescue One)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Gray News) - Animal rescuers in Missouri say a dog was recently brought to them in appalling condition.

Rescue One, a state-licensed rescue, said a 3-month-old puppy was found shaved with swastikas drawn all over its body.

“Just when we think we have seen it all,” the rescue team shared online.

The team said authorities found the dog and brought it to them earlier this week.

“We are thankful that law enforcement rescued this dog and that we get to be part of her journey to a great home,” the team shared.

According to rescuers, the dog also had profanity written on its body with instructions to not feed her.

The rescue team said the animal has been given several baths to “scrub the hate off” and have since named her Leslie.

“We have named her Leslie and she is perfect,” the team shared.

Missouri animal rescuers say a dog continues to recover after it was found shaved with...
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog continues to recover after it was found shaved with swastikas on its body.(Rescue One)

Since being taken in, the rescue said the pup has been settling in nicely and getting along with the other dogs.

No information was immediately released regarding the dog’s owner or who may have shaved the animal.

