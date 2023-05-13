FLOOD WARNINGS: Showers, thunderstorms continue into Sunday

Flood warnings have been issued across southern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa due to heavy rainfall over the past few days with more rain Saturday and Sunday morning expected.

A flood warning has been issued across portions of southern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa as heavy rain showers with thunderstorms are forecasted to continue Saturday night and into early Sunday afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will gradually fizzle out overnight/early Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the low-50s. The flood warning is projected to expire at 7 am Sunday morning. New rain accumulations will likely range between half an inch up to 1.5 inches possible by Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with widespread showers, heavy at times, continuing through the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain cooler due to the showers and cloud coverage with highs hovering in the mid-60s and winds reaching up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Showers are projected to start clearing out of the area between 2 and 4 pm leaving behind mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. We will see gradual clearing with partly cloudy skies moving in overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Monday morning.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs rising back into the low-70s. Winds will be light up to 10 mph. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny by the late afternoon hours, remaining mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will remain mostly sunny before skies become partly cloudy late Wednesday night. Temperatures will be rather pleasant with highs in the mid to upper-70s through the afternoon hours as a light breeze reaches up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures both Tuesday night and Wednesday night will dip into the mid-50s.

A cold front is projected to move through the area on Thursday bringing in mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper-60s through the afternoon with a breeze up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms may continue into the late night hours before fizzling out as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain partly cloudy with a chance for a few lingering morning showers possible. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs hovering in the mid to upper-60s due to the cold front passing through the area on Thursday. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Friday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend is looking to be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid-70s on both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will range between 5 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures Saturday night will dip into the mid-50s, while temperatures Sunday night will dip into the upper-50s.

Monday and Tuesday of the following week will remain mostly sunny through the afternoon hours before becoming partly cloudy through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and possibly the low-80s by the afternoon hours. Both Monday and Tuesday nights will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-60s overnight.

