Frentz among notable officials who participated in fishing opener

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) -Minnesota senator Nick Frentz joined Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and other anglers on Madison Lake early this morning. He is excited to have this year’s opener in his district.

“It’s great for the Mankato area to have the fishing opener here,” Frentz said. “It gets people a chance to come see our area and enjoy the great outdoors and learn a bit more about us and we’re happy to have everybody here.”

Frentz went on to say that he hopes to catch some walleye to commemorate the opening of the fishing season.

