Rain, thunderstorms don’t stop fishing opener kick-off

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) -For the first time ever, the Mankato area hosted the Governors fishing opener in honor of its 75th Anniversary, showing the great fishing opportunities of our area.

“I’m excited, you know, this has been months in the works for visit Mankato and we’re just so excited to finally be here rain or shine,” said Ashlee White of Visit Mankato.

Along with bringing the community together, The Minnesota State Auditor believes that this event is a major economic boost for the region.

“And so when you come out and fish, you’re not only bringing your family together, you’re supporting your whole community and so boy the great things that Mankato does with the revenue that comes from tourism absolutely worth doing,” said Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha.

While the Governors fishing opener usually happens in Northern Minnesota, officials want to promote the great fishing opportunities in Southern Minnesota too, specifically at Madison Lake.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said, “Yeah, well, it’s the 75th. Governor’s fishing opener first time in the greater Mankato area. And I think part of the significance is that we get to highlight the diversity of angling opportunities across the state of Minnesota. A lot of people think about going up north when they think about fishing but the reality is we have opportunities all across our state and so being here in the greater. Mankato area gives us an opportunity to show Minnesota that you can fish in southern Minnesota. We will catch fish down here and you know, I think hopefully encourage people to try something new.”

White added, “We’re just really proud of the work we’ve put in and how it’s all come together.”

