Cartwright, Minnesota State win NSIC championships by landslide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Winning titles is the standard for the Minnesota State men’s and women’s track and field programs.

On championship Saturday in the 2023 NSIC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, both the men’s and women’s squads had the top-team finishes for the second-straight year.

On the men’s side, the Mavericks placed first in seven events with 207 total points to capture the program’s 11th straight NSIC title. It was a remarkable feat as the purple and gold kept their double-digit streak alive. The Mavericks were led to victory by the sprints crew who earned over half of the team’s points.

On the women’s side, MSU amassed an NSIC record 272.4 points en route to winning the team crown for the second-consecutive year.

Leading the way with NSIC record-breaking performances in the 100-meter dash, the 100-meter hurdles, and the 200-meter dash was Denisha Cartwright. Cartwright accounted for 32.5 points on her own when it was all said and done, a remarkable accomplishment that led to her earning the Top Scorer title.

“I’ve never had four gold around my neck, so that’s an accomplishment from last year,” said Cartwright after the win. “I’ve just been trying to figure out races and this year in conferences it’s really shown. I have a lot more work to do and hopefully the best is to come.”

MSU head coach Chris Parno added, “It’s what I always thought we could build here in the sprints and hurdles group, which I coach directly, so it’s good to see that hard work pay off. The 34 or 35 weeks leading up to this point, it’s always good to see it all pay off, so it makes it worth it.”

Next week, the Mavericks will find out who has qualified for this year’s NCAA Championships. The championships will be held May 25-27 in Pueblo, Colorado.

