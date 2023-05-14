Highway 19 East of Henderson to Hwy. 169 to close due to flooding

Your Photos
By Mitch Keegan
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT
HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 at 7:00 p.m. Sunday due to flooding from the Minnesota River following heavy rainfalls.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route as Highway 93 south of Henderson to Highway 169 closed Sunday morning due to flooding from the Rush River.

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor the flooded highways and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so. MnDOT says the roadways will reopen when water has receded, and crews are able to make any necessary repairs.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

