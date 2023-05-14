Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Highway 68 south of Courtland closed due to mudslide

Photos from MN DOT showing the mudslide on Highway 68 south of Courtland.
Photos from MN DOT showing the mudslide on Highway 68 south of Courtland.(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 68 south of Courtland after a sizeable mudslide landed on the road.

The road was closed around 5:30 Sunday morning. The site of the mudslide is just west of Blue Earth County Road 24, which is south of Courtland.

Drivers are asked to use Highways 15 and 60 or find an alternate route. Highway 68 is serving as the official detour for Highway 14 while that road is under construction.

Photos from MN DOT showing the mudslide on Highway 68 south of Courtland.
Photos from MN DOT showing the mudslide on Highway 68 south of Courtland.(Minnesota Department of Transportation)

Crews are onsite clearing the debris, and MNDOT says they are monitoring the slide area to make sure that no more debris will slide onto the roadway.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search

Latest News

The highway was reopened Saturday, June 1
Highway 93 near Henderson closes due to flooding
Major flooding in Comfrey, MN. Courtesy of Jody Anderson
Major flooding reported in Comfrey
Heavy rain has caused significant flooding in the community of Comfrey
Major flooding reported in Comfrey
Denisha Cartwright stunned the competition with four record-breaking finishes en route to the...
Cartwright, Minnesota State win NSIC championships by landslide