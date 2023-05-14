Highway 68 south of Courtland closed due to mudslide

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 68 south of Courtland after a sizeable mudslide landed on the road.

The road was closed around 5:30 Sunday morning. The site of the mudslide is just west of Blue Earth County Road 24, which is south of Courtland.

Drivers are asked to use Highways 15 and 60 or find an alternate route. Highway 68 is serving as the official detour for Highway 14 while that road is under construction.

Photos from MN DOT showing the mudslide on Highway 68 south of Courtland. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

Crews are onsite clearing the debris, and MNDOT says they are monitoring the slide area to make sure that no more debris will slide onto the roadway.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

