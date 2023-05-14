Highway 93 near Henderson closes due to flooding

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 93 from Henderson to Highway 169 due to flooding.

MN DOT says the road will reopen when water has receded, and crews are able to make any necessary repairs.

Highway 19 east of Henderson remains open to traffic, but MnDOT is closely monitoring the highway for potential closure due to flooding following heavy rains.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

