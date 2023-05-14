Your Photos
Major flooding reported in Comfrey

By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COMFREY, Minn. (KEYC) - Heavy rainfall in southern Brown County has caused major flooding on the south side of Comfrey. County highway 17 is closed through town as the Comfrey EMS and community members work together to prevent further damage.

Sandbags are being placed around apartments in town to keep the water from entering homes. Some KEYC News Now viewers have reported concerns about the lift station, which may be having difficulty keeping up with the amount of water, potentially leading to sewer backup in some homes.

According to Doppler Radar estimates, between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across southern Brown County, leading to widespread flooding. With more rain on the way overnight, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the area, urging residents to take precautions and stay alert for further updates.

Remember, never drive across a flooded roadway. Floodwater can conceal dangerous debris, wash out roadways, and create unexpected currents, making it nearly impossible to safely navigate through. In fact, it only takes as little as six inches of water to cause a vehicle to lose control and stall. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.

FEMA officials are monitoring the situation closely.

Stay tuned to KEYC News Now for updates on this developing story.

