Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU stays alive, potential to three-peat

MSU is eyeing the NSIC tournament three-peat, but will need two wins over SCSU on championship...
MSU is eyeing the NSIC tournament three-peat, but will need two wins over SCSU on championship Sunday.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State baseball team opened up day two of the NSIC tournament with a 7-3 loss to St. Cloud State University.

The Mavericks then fell to the elimination bracket where junior Ryan Wickman led the way to a 6-1 victory over rival Augustana to give MSU a shot at defending their NSIC-tournament crown on championship Sunday.

MSU and SCSU will square off at 10:30 a.m. in the NSIC Championship on Sunday. The purple and gold will have to win twice to claim the title.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search

Latest News

Denisha Cartwright stunned the competition with four record-breaking finishes en route to the...
Cartwright, Minnesota State win NSIC championships by landslide
Former Minnesota State men’s hockey forward Parker Tuomie will participate in the 2023...
Former Maverick named to Germany’s 2023 men’s national hockey team
The Bethany Lutheran softball team plays against Crown College in the 2023 UMAC Championship on...
Bethany dominates Crown, advances in UMAC tournament
The Mankato boys lacrosse team plays a home game against Owatonna on May 11, 2023.
Mankato builds off of early start in win against Owatonna