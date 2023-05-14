MSU stays alive, potential to three-peat

MANDAN, N.D. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State baseball team opened up day two of the NSIC tournament with a 7-3 loss to St. Cloud State University.

The Mavericks then fell to the elimination bracket where junior Ryan Wickman led the way to a 6-1 victory over rival Augustana to give MSU a shot at defending their NSIC-tournament crown on championship Sunday.

MSU and SCSU will square off at 10:30 a.m. in the NSIC Championship on Sunday. The purple and gold will have to win twice to claim the title.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.