BLC takes down Crown for UMAC tournament title

BLC won the UMAC tournament championship on Sunday over Crown.
By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Bethany Lutheran College baseball team came out of championship Sunday victorious with a 7-3 win over Crown College in the UMAC tournament title game on the turf at ISG Field.

The Vikings will make its return to the NCAA DIII tournament for the first time since 2019 following the win.

On Monday, the squad will learn its first-round fate when the bracket is revealed on the NCAA Selection Show at noon.

