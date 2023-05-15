BLC takes down Crown for UMAC tournament title

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Bethany Lutheran College baseball team came out of championship Sunday victorious with a 7-3 win over Crown College in the UMAC tournament title game on the turf at ISG Field.

The Vikings will make its return to the NCAA DIII tournament for the first time since 2019 following the win.

On Monday, the squad will learn its first-round fate when the bracket is revealed on the NCAA Selection Show at noon.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.