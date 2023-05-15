City of Comfrey begins clean-up process after trying weekend of flooding.

COMFREY, Minn. (KEYC) - Many residents, and plenty of people who don’t live there, rushed to help protect Comfrey from rising waters.

Comfrey city mayor Gary Richter said “It just all of a sudden within an hour hour and a half, we were flooded it was unbelievable. It turned out this is by far the worst flooding we’ve ever had in this community and we’ve had some some bad flooding.”

Firefighters, residents, and non-residents alike rushed to sandbag, man pumps, keeping track of the rising water; that eventually flooded over 20 acres of the city. Many residents are still dealing with leftover water, now hidden inside their homes.

Richter believes that help from the state and federal level is on its way. Richter said, “The ball is rolling and it’s gotta roll fast; as far as i’m concerned because you know this could happen. within the next week or two or later this summer again.”

The county already has its boots on the ground.

Shawn Stoermann of Brown County Emergency Management said, “We were able to just help manage their response a little bit give them some assistance and ideas of what what else to do.”

Richter said, “It could happen again any time and I don’t mean to scare people but for anybody with so many things changing we definitely have to change what we’ve got here drastically... nobody, nobody needs that nobody deserves that.”

Stoermann said, “We can manage water to an extent. but the waters always gonna win.”

Richter said, “It shouldn’t happen to us and it’s not gonna in the future if we can catch this.”

