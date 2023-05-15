Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Deputies find 1.5K grams of cocaine in woman’s fake rubber pregnancy belly, sheriff says

Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom) were arrested and charged with trafficking...
Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom) were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WANF/Gray News) – A traffic stop in South Carolina ended in an unusual discovery and two arrests.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a vehicle along I-85 and found a man and a woman, who appeared to be pregnant, in the car.

When deputies talked to the couple, officials said they gave conflicting stories about the woman’s due date.

Eventually, deputies said the woman took off running, and drugs began to fall from her body and onto the ground.

Once she was caught, deputies discovered she was wearing a fake rubber pregnancy belly, which was stuffed with more than 1,500 grams of cocaine.

Both the man and the woman, identified as Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Michael Flynn, a retired three-star general who served as Trump's national security adviser,...
Trump tells former adviser Michael Flynn: ‘We’re going to bring you back’
Farmington police said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta.
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her $2 million in unpaid wages
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
FILE - Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, May 15, 2023...
Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court rules