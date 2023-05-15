Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Drier conditions on the way

Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 5/14/23
By Emily Merz
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heavy rainfall was seen across our region the last several days, leading to many areas of flooding.

Many areas have seen over three inches of rain, some seeing over five inches. The good news is, this upcoming week is expected to be mostly dry, with a rain/thunderstorm chance only on Thursday.

Temperatures were in the 50s today, and we will see temperatures in the mid 70s for the next few days. That, along with decent amounts of sunshine will hopefully aid in drying up some of the rain we saw from the last week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search

Latest News

Flood warnings have been issued as showers, thunderstorms continue into Sunday.
FLOOD WARNINGS: Showers, thunderstorms continue into Sunday
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 5/14/23
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 5/14/23
Flood warnings have been issued as showers, thunderstorms continue into Sunday.
KEYC News Now Saturday Forecast Update 5-13-2023
KEYC Weather
T-storms, heavy rain to kick off the weekend