Drier conditions on the way

Heavy rainfall was seen across our region the last several days, leading to many areas of flooding.

Many areas have seen over three inches of rain, some seeing over five inches. The good news is, this upcoming week is expected to be mostly dry, with a rain/thunderstorm chance only on Thursday.

Temperatures were in the 50s today, and we will see temperatures in the mid 70s for the next few days. That, along with decent amounts of sunshine will hopefully aid in drying up some of the rain we saw from the last week.

