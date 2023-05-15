Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Employee charged in Mountain Iron restaurant stabbing

Jordan Steven Halloran-Redisi
Jordan Steven Halloran-Redisi(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - An employee has been charged after allegedly stabbing someone outside of the Iron Range restaurant they worked at Wednesday.

Jordan Halloran-Redisi, 25, of Virginia has been charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after stabbing someone he knew.

On May 10, around 4:55 p.m. court records show officers were dispatched to Adventures Restaurant in Mountain Iron.

Police spoke with Rhonda Kaivola, the manager, who stated she walked out to the employee parking lot to see if her cook, Halloran-Redisi, had arrived for work.

Court documents state she saw him arrive and heard Halloran-Redisi yell, “Let’s get it!”

When Halloran-Redisi exited the vehicle, he was wearing gloves and then began running toward someone who was in his car, according to court documents.

The person is stated to have been sitting in the driver’s seat of his car with the driver’s side window approximately halfway down.

Halloran-Redisi then began punching the person and shattered the driver’s side window.

Kaivola also stated as Halloran-Redisi approached the person in the vehicle, he was digging in his pockets.

The person then exited the vehicle at some point and then realized he had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital but was later released.

There was no immediate word on what caused the argument between the two.

Previously, Halloran-Redisi was sentenced to two years of supervised probation in December for possessing a pistol without a serial number, according to court documents.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brown has been officially charged following the 40+ hour standoff in Mankato
UPDATE: Formal charges filed against Walter Brown following 40+ hour standoff
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

FILE - Throughout the week, people in the community will be seeing volunteers helping with yard...
Volunteers give back during United Way’s Week of Action
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures expected ahead of mid-week cold front.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-16-2023
Volunteers give back during United Way’s Week of Action
Volunteers give back during United Way’s Week of Action
Bob Dylan plays Bayfront Park in Duluth on July 3, 1999.
Holding On To History: Bob Dylan’s Hibbing inner circle
Sappi Paper Mill celebrates 125 years.
Sappi Paper Mill celebrates 125 years in Cloquet